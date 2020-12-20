AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,786.74 and a beta of 0.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,294 shares of company stock worth $44,216,163 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

