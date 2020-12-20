AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,657 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of The Hackett Group worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

HCKT opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

