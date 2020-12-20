AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

REGI opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

