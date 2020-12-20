AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,206 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

