Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $75.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE AIT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. 558,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

