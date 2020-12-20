Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce sales of $328.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.06 million and the highest is $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 1,300,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

