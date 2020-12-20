Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce sales of $328.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.06 million and the highest is $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 1,300,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.