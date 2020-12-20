Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Receives $9.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 209.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

