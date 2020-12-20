Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,190,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,678 shares in the company, valued at $88,377,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,832 shares of company stock worth $23,521,210. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 3,058.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $879,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

