Analyzing RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16%

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $626.10 million 7.02 $40.77 million $2.14 58.43

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.43%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility and Risk

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novanta beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. is a subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

