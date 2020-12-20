Analyzing Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) & Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Erin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.03 $122.12 million $3.41 3.68 Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Erin Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.