Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) & Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Brookfield Property Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.27 $17.69 million $0.95 13.68 Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.86 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

