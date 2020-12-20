Analysts Set Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,708. The company has a market cap of $777.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.