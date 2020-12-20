Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) PT at $13.14

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after buying an additional 871,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Under Armour by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 895,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

