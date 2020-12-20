Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.05

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,871. The firm has a market cap of $460.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

