Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $3.63

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tellurian by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tellurian by 59.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 59.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.