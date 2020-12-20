Analysts Set Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) PT at $6.00

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of LOMA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.16. 201,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,556. The stock has a market cap of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

