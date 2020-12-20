Analysts Set Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) PT at $6.00

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.
Shares of LOMA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.16. 201,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,556. The stock has a market cap of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
