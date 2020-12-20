Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $13.30

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Infosys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 7,731,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596,099. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

