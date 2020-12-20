Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $35.57

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

GTBIF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 329,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.