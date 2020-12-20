Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Price Target at $173.53

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.67. 2,447,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,218. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Burney Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

