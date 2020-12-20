Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target at $26.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

