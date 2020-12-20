Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $38.62

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

