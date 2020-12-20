Analysts Set Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Target Price at $12.13

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

APHA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

