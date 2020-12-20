Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price at $45.50

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. 466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.