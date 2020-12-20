Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.60 Million

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $716.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.80 million to $724.77 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $676.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.47. 1,558,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

