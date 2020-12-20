Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $246.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.60 million and the highest is $248.03 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $954.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.40 million to $955.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 3,338,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,060,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,590,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

