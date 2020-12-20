Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $6.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.09 billion and the lowest is $6.79 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $7.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $29.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $31.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.28. 10,214,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,285. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

