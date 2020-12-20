Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the highest is $7.09 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $7.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $29.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $31.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,214,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

