Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $2.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $48.61. 3,193,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,970. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

