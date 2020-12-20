Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.05 million. Greenlane reported sales of $37.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. BidaskClub raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 518,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,255. The firm has a market cap of $406.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $180,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,579 shares of company stock worth $733,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 57.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

