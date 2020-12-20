Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,136. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

