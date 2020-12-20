Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,948. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.