Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce sales of $608.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.70 million. Viasat reported sales of $588.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Viasat by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viasat stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,400. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,570.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

