Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $360.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the highest is $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 288.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.30.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.