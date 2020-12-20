Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 997,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 815,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

