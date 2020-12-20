Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $60,175.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares in the company, valued at $368,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,579 shares of company stock valued at $733,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 518,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

