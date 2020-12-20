Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $439.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.50 million to $440.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $433.70 million, with estimates ranging from $428.70 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 422,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BancFirst by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

