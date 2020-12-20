Amoveo Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $9.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.89 or 0.00083484 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00368064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025716 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.