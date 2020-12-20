Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $8,240.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00362190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,781,660 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

