Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,749.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 483,378 shares valued at $8,826,420. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

