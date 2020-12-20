Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and have sold 483,378 shares worth $8,826,420. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

