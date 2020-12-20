Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

