Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

