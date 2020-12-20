American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

American Water Works stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

