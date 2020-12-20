American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.50 Million

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $930.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.00 million and the highest is $932.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $902.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

AWK stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $150.24. 1,891,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,736. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.