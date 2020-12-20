American Vanguard Co. (AVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $463.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

