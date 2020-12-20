American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $13.27. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 152,118 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

