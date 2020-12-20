American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $24.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.