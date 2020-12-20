American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

