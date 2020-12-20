Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.88. 677,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 155,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.33 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,907 shares of company stock worth $2,659,793. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

