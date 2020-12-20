Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.03. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 19,660 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99.

In other Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) news, Director James Duane Poliquin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,196,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,708,109.36.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

